Major fire on the Downs

Fire crews are currently tackling a huge blaze on the Downs this afternoon (Saturday).

Two fire engines and four land rovers from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) are currently on scene in a field off Old Willingdon Road, Friston, and more crews are on their way.

Firefighters were first alerted to the blaze at 2.33pm, the smoke of which can be seen across town.

A mound of cut grass is said to have caught alight, according to ESFRS.

A spokesperson said, “We are asking people to avoid the area if they can. If you smell smoke close your windows and doors to avoid breathing it in.”

Photo by Mick Williams

Photo by Dan Jessup