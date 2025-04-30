Major new exhibition remembers Chichester artist, the late Peter Iden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major new exhibition will put Chichester artist Peter Iden (1945-2012) “back in the picture” 13 years after his death.

The exhibition, Seeing the Downs, will offer a selection of striking abstracted paintings by an artist the organisers argue is worthy of far more attention than he is currently getting.

It will be open to the public at Champs Hill for three weeks in May: Tuesday to Thursday: May 6-8, May 13-15, May 20-22, 11am to 4pm and Sunday May 11, 11am to 5pm as part of the NGS Open Gardens. Tickets £10 on the door or via website www.thebct.org.uk

Curating it is Simon Downham, art curator to The Bowerman Charitable Trust at Champs Hill (Waltham Park Road, Coldwaltham, Pulborough, RH20 1LY).

“The exhibition relates to The Bowerman Charitable Trust in our mission in the arts which is to show privately-collected British art for public enjoyment,” Simon said. “We are seeking to promote in particular Sussex artists or connections with Sussex themes, whether the artists are born in Sussex or worked in Sussex or show something about Sussex. For us that is all part and parcel of what we do.

“Reason number two for doing this exhibition is that we now work once a year with a Sussex-based artist. There was a very significant exhibition at Pallant House (Sussex Landscape, November 2022-April 2023) which was about the great and the good of Sussex- connected painters from Eric Ravilious right through to the more contemporary painters. But for some reason, Peter was excluded. We were talking to Elspeth Bray who runs the Moncrieff-Bray Gallery, and we were talking about Sussex artists that were slightly under-represented and how she felt that one of them was Peter. Through Elspeth we made a connection with Peter's wife Mary, and we felt with slightly righteous anger about his exclusion that we wanted to ask Mary whether we might do an exhibition. Really it was our aim to somehow put Peter back in the picture insofar as our facilities were able to do that.”

A third reason for the exhibition is the trust's location: “We look out onto the Downlands, and for us there has always been a fascination with the representation of that landscape. Our sense of Peter's artistic significance is that he developed a particular language, like the great artists did before him and like one of his great influences, Ivon Hitchens. There is a distinctive visual language in Peter's work that opens up the excitement of being on the Downs. You feel there is an extraordinary movement. His brilliant technique makes it feel almost as if you are being invited to experience what it is like to walk on the South Downs. He represents the energy of the weather and has an extraordinarily deep sense of place, of the Downs as they change throughout the day. You see the deep love and emotion of the Downs landscape but it is not static. It is vibrant and it is moving. It is as if the energy of the landscape has been absorbed and metabolised into Peter's work. It's about how he captures the various points of contact, where the pathway meets the gate, where the hills meet the sky. There is something very exciting about his work.”

The Champs Hill exhibition will show 40 of Peter Iden’s late paintings, none of which have been shown since the major retrospective of his work at the Otter Gallery, University of Chichester, in 2013. Tickets £10 per person includes refreshments (tea, coffee, biscuits) and free parking. The Bowerman Charitable Trust can be found at Champs Hill, Waltham Park Road, Coldwaltham, Pulborough, RH20 1LY.