Major road to stay closed as hitch hits Storrington sinkhole repairs
A hitch has hit plans to complete repairs to a sinkhole in Storrington which has led to traffic chaos in the area.
West Sussex County Council had announced that it was to finish the repairs on the A283 at Manley’s Hill – which has been shut since the sinkhole first appeared on Tuesday –today (Friday).
However, it now says that the road is to remain closed as the repairs are unlikely to be finished until early next week.
Southern Water originally shut the road – leading to gridlock in the village – before handing over repairs to the county council.
Meanwhile, angry residents have since been complaining of ‘bedlam’ as traffic clogged up nearby narrow residential roads.
Announcing a delay to the road repairs, a county council spokesperson said: “During today’s repair work, it has become clear that the reinstatement will require concrete to be poured and for this to be left to cure over the weekend.
"Meanwhile, the road will remain closed for public safety. We apologise again for any inconvenience.
“If the concrete cures as anticipated, and there are no other, unforeseen circumstances, such as severe weather, the road will be resurfaced and reopened early next week.