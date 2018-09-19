Major search after Polegate incident

Police spent the night searching for a man following an incident in Polegate.

Sussex Police say the man is believed to have self-harmed before leaving a house.

Officers were called to reports of an argument at the house in Highgrove Crescent at 11.31pm on Tuesday (September 18). On arrival, they discovered that a man had left the property and was reported to be suffering from self-inflicted wounds.

Contact was initially made with the man by mobile phone, but he was not located until just after 9am in Dittons Road.

A 45-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of affray and remained in custody on Wednesday morning.