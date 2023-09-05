Major search underway as man goes missing off West Sussex coast
Emergency services are carrying out a major search after a man was seen in distress off the coast of West Wittering.
The RNLI and coastguard have been called to search for a young man who was last seen shortly before 9pm last night (Monday, September 4).
Anyone with information has been asked to dial 999.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At approximately 8.45pm on Monday (4 September), police were alerted by Solent Coastguard to a man in distress in the sea at West Wittering.
“A search is underway involving the coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats.
“The man is described as white, slim and 5’10”. He has long black hair and facial hair and is wearing black swimming shorts.
“Anybody with information which could help in the search is asked to call 999, quoting serial 1711 of 04/09.”
More on this as we have it.