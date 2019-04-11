Major step forwards for the North Street Quarter development in Lewes

The proposed North Street Quarter development in Lewes reached a significant milestone today (April 11) as detailed plans for the landscape and appearance of Phases 2 and 3 were approved by the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA).

North Street Quarter was given planning permission in May 2016 to regenerate the area between North Street and the River Ouse, providing 416 homes, commercial space, a health hub and a public car park, along with significant improvements to the area along the river.

A computer-generated image

This included outline permission for the whole scheme and full planning permission for the first phase of the development, comprising the health hub, car park, business space and the majority of the affordable homes.

Phases 2 and 3 comprise 178 homes in the western part of the scheme. The planning application for the appearance and landscape of this area deals with the architectural style and proposed materials of the buildings, as well as landscaping elements such as the new riverside walk, the courtyards and planting schemes.

The proposals were shown to the public at an exhibition in October last year and feedback from the event helped shape the final plans.

Will Noton, from North Street Quarter Ltd, said: “Our team of architects and landscape professionals has been working on the detailed plans for many months so we are delighted that the application has now been approved.

A computer-generated image

“We’ve worked with the local community throughout and are confident that North Street Quarter will bring many benefits to Lewes and its residents.

“We’re now looking forward to appointing a developer to build this exciting scheme.”

As well as providing much-needed housing, including 165 affordable homes, a new health hub, public parking and business space for creative industries, the scheme will complete the town’s flood defences and open up the river to the public by creating a riverside walk, a new footbridge across to Malling Fields and a slipway from which small boats can be launched.