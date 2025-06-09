Major Sussex exhibition offers new look at Andy Warhol

A new exploration of one of the 20th century’s most influential artists will give visitors a unique window into the life and work of Andy Warhol (1928-1987) this summer at Newlands House Gallery in Petworth (running until September 14).

Spokeswoman Tracy Jones said: “Different to other Warhol exhibitions, it offers a behind the scenes perspective that may be surprising to those more familiar with the universally recognisable ‘man in a fright wig’ with his Marilyns, soup cans and dollar signs.

“Opening at Newlands House Gallery, Andy Warhol: My True Story will feature an incredible array of exhibits, many previously publicly unseen, including drawings, prints, photographs, recordings, films, and archival paraphernalia.

“Warhol asserted that if you wanted to know everything about him you just had to look at his work; that he was all about surface. However, this was far from the truth. He was both a deeply private man who did not wish to be known and the public persona he created, with his wig, dark glasses, entourage, and celebrity party-going. In private he remained very close to his mother, Julia, who lived with him and kept their Carpatho-Rusyn cultural heritage alive. “In public, Warhol hid behind soundbites and misleading and vague information, creating many versions of himself behind his smoke-and-mirrors facade. Claiming that he had always felt like an outsider, he was an inveterate observer, intensely curious about others and the world, looking in on a public life he only really shared on the surface. It was these observations that fuelled his creativity, and his philosophical reflections on what he saw underpinned his work.

“The exhibition’s curator, Professor Jean Wainwright, developed personal friendships with many members of Warhol’s family, his contemporaries, and the people he surrounded himself with at his Factories, interviewing them to elicit their stories about Warhol. Spending hundreds of hours in the 1990s listening through headphones to the now embargoed recordings Warhol made on the tape recorder that was his constant companion, also allowed her to develop a peculiarly intimate relationship with Warhol himself.

“In Andy Warhol: My True Story we follow a unique journey which allows us to gain insight into the real Warhol: Through carefully selected Warhol drawings, artworks and artefacts together with previously unseen photographs by, and recordings with, his entourage and collaborators, this exhibition presents a more intimate and human side to Warhol as well as exposing some of the lesser known and enduring themes he explored in his art.

“As we move through the exhibition we grow to understand more about his family origins, his journey into the art world, and the people he surrounded himself with. We see Warhol’s homage to art history, his drawings and screenprints, love of repetition and his very particular way of composing his art. We also see his powerful influence beyond the grave through the works of contemporary artists who have paid homage to Warhol and his enduring legacy.

“Warhol’s early drawings reveal both his fascination with the ordinary and the way he processed and communicated his subject matter in his own particular style, developing themes which recur and evolve in his later work. The often imperfect drawings in this exhibition provide insight into Warhol’s thinking and process, and rare archival books bear witness to his close relationship with his mother, his illustrations often accompanied by Julia’s ornate calligraphy. Even his signature was sometimes crafted by her. A compelling and rarely seen film he made of his mother in 1966, when she was 75, The George Hamilton Story (Mrs Warhol), which was shot in her apartment kitchen within Warhol’s New York home, further reveals his relationship with her. An audio recording of his mother singing creates a particularly haunting atmosphere.”

“Through the intertwining of Warhol’s artworks with photographs, objects and artefacts, alongside films and reflective recordings with his relatives and contemporaries, this exciting exhibition reveals not only an elusive and fascinating man, but the influence that he still exerts on artists and his prescience in conveying a culture of populism and consumerism.

“The exhibition in Newlands House takes advantage of the intimate spaces of an 18th-century townhouse to create an atmosphere responding to the different ways that Warhol created work.”