Homes are under water after the River Arun burst its banks in Littlehampton. A holiday park near Chichester had to be evacuated and people were told to get to high places in their homes.

Up to 200 people who were left stranded have reportedly been rescued.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “As a result of the high tide at midnight last night a major incident was declared by the fire service.

“The Ferry Road caravan park where there are 42 caravans on site was flooded – a number of other properties at Rope Walk were also affected. Access down Rope Walk and to West Beach Car Park is severely restricted as it is currently impassable. Please avoid the area.

“A rest centre was set up at the Wave Littlehampton where residents were able to take refuge. The centre remains operational this morning.

“The next high tide at midday is predicted to be lower than last night however there may be further impacts – this is being assessed with other services this morning.”

West Sussex County Council said there are ‘three severe flooding incidents’ happening across the county, in Earnley, Littlehampton and Bracklesham.

A spokesperson added: “At around midnight we were alerted to the first flooding incident in Littlehampton, which primarily affected Ferry Road and Rope Walk. In total, 15 people were evacuated.

“Shortly after 1am we then responded to a flooding incident at Medmerry Holiday Park, Earnley. In total around 180 people were evacuated. South East Coast Ambulance Service have assessed and triaged a number of people at a nearby facility, and one person showing signs of hypothermia has been taken to hospital at this time.

“Fire crews have now left both incidents, and the situation in these two areas will be closely monitored throughout the day.

“And finally, at around 6.40am crews were made aware of flooding at Bracklesham Caravan and Boat Club. Evacuations of around 20 people are underway.

“The water levels have not yet receded and those who have been evacuated remain displaced.

“It is also possible that the flooding may increase throughout the day. People directly affected should get to high ground if possible, unless unable to leave their residence. Otherwise, please avoid the areas to allow rescue operations to continue safely and effectively.

“Anyone requiring lifesaving intervention or trapped in their residence should use 999 to contact the fire and rescue service or the Coastguard.”

1 . Flooding chaos in Sussex after River Arun bursts its banks West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on X at 1am that crews were supporting rescue operations in Littlehampton near Ferry Road and Rope Walk after the River Arun burst its banks. Photo: Eddie Mitchell