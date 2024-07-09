Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Late-night trains in Sussex were unable to run after a collision involving a person on the railway line.

Southern Rail reported ‘with great sadness’ at 9.55pm on Monday (July 8) that person was ‘hit by a train between Haywards Heath and Brighton’.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident,” a social media statement read.

"Train services running to/from these stations will be cancelled or delayed.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“You will need to use an alternative route if you are travelling tonight.

“If you're using an alternative route you will need to allow more time to travel."

Eastbourne to London Victoria services were diverted after Lewes and ran to Brighton; London Victoria to Eastbourne services were terminated at Gatwick Airport and services between London Victoria and Worthing were diverted via Horsham.

Train tickets were also being accepted on various bus routes across Sussex.

In an update at 12.20am, Southern Rail said: “The line between Haywards Heath and Brighton is still closed as we deal with this tragic incident.

“Our response teams are working as quickly as possible to get you moving on your journey.”

At 1.15am, Southern added: “The line has now reopened between Haywards Heath and Brighton.

“Although the lines are now open there will still be disruption to all services between Three Bridges and Brighton until the end of service.

“Disruption is expected to continue until the end of service.”

Services were back running to their scheduled timetable by 2am.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “We work closely with the Samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to.

"Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help & advice is only a phone call away.