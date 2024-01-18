Major Sussex road closes after crash involving school bus and two lorries
A major Sussex road has been closed following a crash involving a school minibus and two lorries.
The crash happened on the A272 Cowfold Road which has been shut both ways between Kennel Lane and Littleworth Lane this afternoon (Thursday).
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and one adult was taken to hospital.
The South East Coast Ambulance said the crash happened at around1.45pm. A spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews including from our Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.