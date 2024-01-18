BREAKING

Major Sussex road closes after crash involving school bus and two lorries

A major Sussex road has been closed following a crash involving a school minibus and two lorries.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Jan 2024, 17:36 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 17:41 GMT
The A272 at Cowfold has been closed both ways following a crash involving a school bus and two lorriesThe A272 at Cowfold has been closed both ways following a crash involving a school bus and two lorries
The A272 at Cowfold has been closed both ways following a crash involving a school bus and two lorries

The crash happened on the A272 Cowfold Road which has been shut both ways between Kennel Lane and Littleworth Lane this afternoon (Thursday).

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and one adult was taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The South East Coast Ambulance said the crash happened at around1.45pm. A spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews including from our Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.

"One adult was assessed and treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton as a priority. A number of children from the bus were assessed and treated before being discharged from our care at the scene.”

Related topics:SussexPoliceBrighton