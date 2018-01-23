Major work begins on water main in busy road

A controversial £250,000 scheme to replace an unreliable water main in Diplocks Way, Hailsham will re-start next week.

South East Water began the project in October, however following safety concerns that signs directing traffic around the temporary one-way system were not adequate, the scheme was stopped by East Sussex Highways.

The work will begin again on Monday (January 29).

The existing water main has suffered more than 13 bursts in the last two years, causing major disruption to the area.

South East Water’s delivery manager Chris Love said, “At the moment the risk of this old pipe bursting again is quite high, but by replacing it will dramatically reduce the risk, keeping Hailsham’s residents supplied with clean, fresh tap water 24-hours a day.

“We’re sorry this work had to be stopped in October, but after working closely with our contractor Clancy Docwra and East Sussex Highways we’re now in a position to re-start the project.”

During the upgrade, fencing will be in place along the full length of Diplocks Way to make sure the one-way system is followed.

Access will be maintained to all businesses, however parking will be very restricted along the road.

The rear exit of the BP Station will also to be closed to avoid vehicles taking the wrong route along the one-way system.

Traffic enforcement officers will also be operating and the company is arranging for the one-way system to be monitored by the police.

Mr Love said, “We learnt a lot about the traffic movements along Diplocks Way when we started the project last year, and hope these extra measures will keep both the public and our workforce safe as well as the traffic flowing.

“I would like to thank the local community in advance for its patience and cooperation during this essential work.”

Regular updates on the scheme can be found at corpotate.southeastwater.co.uk/diplocksway