Major work to Hailsham's playgrounds is now complete

Major work has finished on improvements to the children's play areas located in Stroma Gardens, Battle Road and on the Maurice Thornton Playing Field, delivering an exciting upgrade to play equipment.

Play area in Hailsham

With the success of the upgraded play area in Western Road last year, the Town Council has taken this opportunity to bring the play areas located in Stroma Gardens, Battle Road and on the Maurice Thornton Playing Field up to optimum standard, offering excellent play value for all users.

The upgrade to the Maurice Thornton Playing Field play area involved the installation of a 30-metre aerial zipwire, replacement of the broken inclusive roundabout and complete overlaying of the wet-pour in this area.

At the Stroma Gardens play area, new pieces of toddler equipment have been installed, in addition to the removal of the large slide and replacement with a toddler multi-play unit. A 4-person springy seesaw and inclusive toddler springy have also be installed on the site.

Play area in Hailsham

Most recently, work has been completed on the play area situated in Battle Road whereby a new multi-play unit, new teen swings, a mother and toddler swing and a cradle swing have been installed. Additionally, the Whirly Bird roundabout has been replaced with an inclusive one and the site has benefited from a complete overlaying of the wet-pour surface.

Improvement works to the playground located in Quinnell Drive has also recently been completed, with the replacement of the chip bark surfacing there.

The only remaining upgrades at the time of writing include the installation of team swings at the Western Road Recreation Ground and Maurice Thornton play areas, as well as a bench and oicnic bench at the Stroma Garden playground - all of which are scheduled to be completed very soon.

The play area upgrade project was funded by using the Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money and will future proof the play areas for the next 10-15 years. The Council agreed a budget of over £40K for the overlaying of the wet pour surface at the sites and further agreed to invest between £100K to £120K for upgrades and improvements to play areas, including the replacement of some play equipment due to reaching the end of its serviceable life or as a result of corrosion over the years.

Play area in Hailsham

"The revamp of some on the maintained play areas is part of the Town Council's continued commitment to improve local parks and open spaces," said Works Manager Richard Gillett. "Children’s play areas play a vital role in outdoor recreation, providing children with an area to relax, meet friends and play."

"The Town Council’s play areas strike a balance between providing stimulating play and meeting current safety requirements, which is why we pride ourselves in maintaining our facilities to the highest standards and undertaking regular inspections, repairs and replacements where necessary, as well as upgrades such as those recently completed or near to completion."

"The Stroma Gardens, Battle Road and Maurice Thornton play facilities are well used, and the improvement works to these sites will help the Town Council tackle the challenge of a growing number of families with children in the Hailsham area."