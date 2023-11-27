“Make getting protected against Covid at the top of your Christmas shopping list” urges NHS Sussex

The NHS is Sussex are urging those who haven’t yet come forward for their winter COVID vaccination or their annual flu jab, should do so without delay.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Even if people have previously had a vaccination earlier in the year or last year, or been ill with Covid or flu before, immunity fades over time and these viruses change each year, so it is important people top up their protection.

More than 400,000 people in Sussex have protected themselves from flu, and more than 350,000 from COVID-19, by taking up the offer of free winter vaccinations to help them fight off seasonal illness this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaccination clinics are continuing every week, and people who are eligible can book an appointment by visiting the National Booking System online or calling 119, or responding to a local text or call invitation.

NHS

Please note that the National Booking System will close for COVID and flu bookings on 15 December. This won’t be the last chance for people to get a vaccine but the last chance for people to use the National Booking System to arrange an appointment.

While many people have received their protective jabs, a significant amount of those eligible in Sussex are still yet to have booked their winter booster vaccines.

In particular, the NHS is calling for people who are deemed at risk of becoming really unwell due to an existing long term condition, and health and care professionals to come forward for their vaccination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS in Sussex is urging these people to do so without delay to make sure they have maximum health protection over the winter months.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex, said: “Strengthening your immunity is crucial to staying healthy this winter.

“For some, flu or COVID-19 can be very dangerous and even life-threatening. The flu and COVID-19 vaccines are offered to people most at risk of getting seriously ill or who are most likely to pass it on to other people at risk“Please don’t miss out on this opportunity to protect yourself and your loved ones.”