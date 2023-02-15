“Make the right choice” for health needs over school half term holiday, says NHS

The NHS is there for those who are ill or get injured and want to make sure everyone gets care and support in the right place, at the right time, by the right healthcare professional.

“Make the right choice” for health needs over school half term holiday

The NHS in Sussex is urging those who need urgent medical care that’s not an emergency over the school half term holiday to “make the right choice” of health service, and free up emergency services for those in most need.

That’s why, this school half term holiday, the NHS in Sussex is calling on the public to “make the right choice” and use the right services for their needs for urgent care that’s not an emergency.

This will make sure everyone can get the best possible support and hospital emergency departments are available to deal with those with the most urgent need.

Anyone who needs urgent medical support, but does not have a life-threatening illness or injury, should contact NHS111 first by dialling 111 or going online to 111.nhs.uk

NHS111 is available 24 hours a day and can provide help and support online or over the phone, including connecting callers to pharmacists and out of hours GPs, as well as helping those in need get to the most appropriate service if they do need to see someone face to face.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “We know that people are going to be out and about enjoying the school holiday half term, and want everyone to have a great break, so we are calling on people to make the right choice and use the right services for their health needs.

“A&E is for life-threatening emergencies and to provide urgent help for people who may have become seriously ill, for example a stroke or a heart attack, we need to save emergency services for saving lives.

“We are asking everyone to Help Us Help You by looking after yourselves and to know what to do if you do need NHS help for urgent care that is not an emergency.”

For those who do need help for urgent care that’s not an emergency, there are alternatives to visiting A&E across Sussex.

There are several walk-in and minor injury services and urgent treatment centres available across Sussex to help with illness and injury which are urgent but not life threatening:• Brighton Health Centre walk in service, Brighton Station open 8am-8pm every day• Queen Victoria Hospital Minor Injury Unit, East Grinstead, open 8am-8pm every day• Crowborough Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day• Uckfield Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day• Lewes Urgent Treatment Centre open 8am-8pm every day• Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital Minor Injury Unit 9am-5pm Monday to Friday• Crawley Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre open 24 ours everyday• Worthing Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre• St Richard’s Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre

Pharmacists can also give expert clinical advice for minor health concerns and help with many common illnesses like sore throats, coughs, colds, tummy troubles and aches and pains. Pharmacists are trained experts in managing minor illnesses and using medicines safely. They can advise on the safe use of prescription and over-the-counter medicines. Most local pharmacies have private consultation rooms where your pharmacist can talk to people confidentially.

Self-care at home is also recommended for minor ailments that could be safely treated in the comfort of your own home, for example through rest or with appropriate over the counter medicines. Free to download from any app store, the NHS App features a Health A-Z symptom checker, provides health advice as well as signposting to the right place, first time.

The NHS website also provides health advice and guidance for numerous conditions, including COVID-19 which can be treated at home in the majority of cases.The doctors, nurses and other health professionals at local GP surgeries are there to support everyone with new and ongoing health concerns, with appointments available to be booked online and over the phone.

