Make your local pharmacy your go-to for help and advice this Christmas and New Year

The festive bank holiday usually sees health and care services face more demand, and it is expected to be significantly more challenging this year with further junior doctor industrial action taking place this weekend, and then from 3 January to 9 January 2024.

That’s the message from NHS Sussex, as health and care leaders continue to urge people to ‘Help Us Help You’ during this festive period, and across the planned industrial action, by visiting your local pharmacy team for help and advice for a range of minor illnesses and ailments.

That’s why NHS Sussex is urging people to speak to a local pharmacy team to get advice right there and then for minor health concerns, freeing up urgent services for those in most need.

Health and care leaders in Sussex are working together to maintain patient safety, but are warning that the impact of these strikes will be on a scale significantly beyond that of previous rounds of industrial action.

Emergency and critical care will be prioritised and will continue to be available for those who need it, but with a reduced workforce during the industrial action, it is likely that there will be delays for those patients who attend emergency departments but do not have time-critical or life-threatening conditions and changes to other services.

Pharmacists are experienced healthcare professionals, offering expert clinical advice, and can help with things like coughs, colds, and other more minor health concerns. They are trained in managing minor illnesses and providing health and wellbeing advice.

They can also help with advice on how best to treat upset stomachs, headaches, stings, bites, and allergies, and much more.

Brijesh Thaker, a pharmacist in Coldean, East Sussex, said: “Your local pharmacy can offer so much more than prescriptions, including consultations about symptoms, medication, and help you find the best treatment for minor illnesses and injuries.”

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “If you are not sure where to go when you are ill, with minor cuts, bites, rashes, then a pharmacist can advise you on the best first aid treatment.

“Your local pharmacist can help with much more than you may first realise, and most pharmacies provide a private consulting room for confidential conversations.”

You can find out how you can get the right care, and a full list of Christmas and New Year bank holiday pharmacy opening hours across Sussex on the NHS Sussex website here.

Walk in Centres, Minor Injury Units and urgent treatment centres will also continue to be available.