Making Manor Royal more sustainable – new energy partnership announced
The joint aim is to make Manor Royal Business District a more sustainable place and help businesses manage their energy costs and reduce consumption.
Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of the Manor Royal BID said: “Our aim over the next five years is to make Manor Royal more sustainable and to support companies on their own Net Zero journey. By tapping into the expertise of Eden Utilities, this new partnership has the potential to help companies adopt more strategic buying strategies to better manage their energy costs and to reduce consumption, while creating a new revenue fund to further accelerate the improvement of the area.”
Sue Millis, Commercial Director of Eden Utilities said: “At Eden Utilities, we work alongside a number of businesses, ranging from smaller SME businesses, all the way through to very large energy consumers. We are delighted to be a partner of the Manor Royal BID to give businesses on Manor Royal access to our transparent, partnership service with decades of experience in matching energy purchasing opportunities.”