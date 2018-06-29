Man, 26, urinated in police van

Quincy Smith, 26, of North Street, Lewes, pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 18 last year. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a fixed table in a police van and urinating on the floor of a police van on the same date.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Meanwhile, Andrew Griffin, 52, of High Street, Hailsham, appeared before the magistrates and indicated a plea of guilty to racially aggravated harassment without violence in that he sent racially abusive texts and voice mails. The offence took place at Hailsham between May 12 and 19.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 160 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also ordered him to pay £200 compensation and issued a restraining order.

Elsewhere, Adrian Matthews, 55, of North Street, Hellingly, pleaded guilty at the court to destroying clothing worth £200.

The offence took place at North Street, Hellingly, on June 3.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.