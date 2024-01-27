BREAKING

Man, 36, missing from Brighton is known to frequent Sussex fishing areas

Police have issued an appeal to locate a man who has been reported missing from Sussex.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 27th Jan 2024, 11:38 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said Daniel, 36, was last seen at his home address in Brighton on Tuesday, January 9 and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“He is described as 6’ 2” and of medium build,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He has facial stubble and a tattoo of a gorilla wearing a crown on the left side of his neck.”

Most Popular
Police have issued an appeal to locate a man who has been reported missing from Brighton. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice have issued an appeal to locate a man who has been reported missing from Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police
Police have issued an appeal to locate a man who has been reported missing from Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police

Daniel is also known to frequent local fishing areas in Sussex, police said, and is often seen around Pells Pool and the riverbank in Lewes.

Police have asked anyone who sees him to call 101, quoting serial 1120 of 11/01.

Related topics:PoliceSussexBrightonSussex PoliceLewes