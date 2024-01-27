Man, 36, missing from Brighton is known to frequent Sussex fishing areas
Police have issued an appeal to locate a man who has been reported missing from Sussex.
Police said Daniel, 36, was last seen at his home address in Brighton on Tuesday, January 9 and concerns are growing for his welfare.
“He is described as 6’ 2” and of medium build,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
"He has facial stubble and a tattoo of a gorilla wearing a crown on the left side of his neck.”
Daniel is also known to frequent local fishing areas in Sussex, police said, and is often seen around Pells Pool and the riverbank in Lewes.
Police have asked anyone who sees him to call 101, quoting serial 1120 of 11/01.