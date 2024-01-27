Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said Daniel, 36, was last seen at his home address in Brighton on Tuesday, January 9 and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“He is described as 6’ 2” and of medium build,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He has facial stubble and a tattoo of a gorilla wearing a crown on the left side of his neck.”

Police have issued an appeal to locate a man who has been reported missing from Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police

Daniel is also known to frequent local fishing areas in Sussex, police said, and is often seen around Pells Pool and the riverbank in Lewes.