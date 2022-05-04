Man, 85, dies following fire in Chichester

Emergency services were called to The Hornet after 7pm last night (Tuesday, May 3) where a fire had broken out at a retirement home.
Read the original story here: Large emergency response to Chichester incident
A large number of police, fire and ambulance personnel arrived at the scene of the incident but despite their best efforts, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are working to establish the cause of the fire.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 7.22pm yesterday evening (3 May) we were called to a fire at a property on The Hornet, Chichester.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines from Chichester and Bognor Regis to the incident.
"Sadly an 85-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and we are continuing a joint investigation with Sussex Police to establish the cause of the fire."