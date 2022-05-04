Man, 85, dies following fire in Chichester

Emergency services were called to The Hornet after 7pm last night (Tuesday, May 3) where a fire had broken out at a retirement home.

A large number of police, fire and ambulance personnel arrived at the scene of the incident but despite their best efforts, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are working to establish the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 7.22pm yesterday evening (3 May) we were called to a fire at a property on The Hornet, Chichester.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines from Chichester and Bognor Regis to the incident.

"Sadly an 85-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and we are continuing a joint investigation with Sussex Police to establish the cause of the fire."