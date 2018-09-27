Man arrested in connection with crash on A27 at Lewes

A man has been arrested following a collision on the A27 Lewes bypass.

Police received reports of a grey Vauxhall Vectra driving dangerously near Firle at about 8.10am today (Thursday, September 27).

It was located at Southerham Roundabout shortly afterwards and was pulled over, however it then made off from police.

The vehicle was followed and at 8.24am it crashed into a Range Rover and a Ford Transit, between Southerham Roundabout and Kingston Roundabout, and two men were detained.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Eastbourne, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with minor injuries, where he remains with police. He has not been arrested at this stage.

The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Hailsham, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and being a passenger in a vehicle taken without consent, and remains in police custody at this stage.

The westbound carriageway remained partially closed until about 11.38am while police dealt with the scene.