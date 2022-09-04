Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after person found dead in Storrington town centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a person was found dead in Storrington town centre, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 1:38 pm
Updated Sunday, 4th September 2022, 3:13 pm

Officers said at 10.05am on Sunday, September 4, they responded to a report of a 49-year-old man unconscious in High Street.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Sadly the man was pronounced deceased.

"There is a heightened police presence, including forensic officers, in the area.

Most Popular

Old Mill Drive, Storrington

"It is likely the road will be closed for several hours while the investigation continues.”

Members of the deceased man’s family are being supported by specialist officers, according to police.

The spokesperson added: “A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community. The investigation is ongoing.

Old Mill Drive, Storrington

"Anyone with information which could help detectives with their investigation is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Kingscross.”

Old Mill Drive, Storrington
Old Mill Drive, Storrington
Sussex Police