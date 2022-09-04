Man arrested on suspicion of murder after person found dead in Storrington town centre

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said at 10.05am on Sunday, September 4, they responded to a report of a 49-year-old man unconscious in High Street.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Sadly the man was pronounced deceased.

"There is a heightened police presence, including forensic officers, in the area.

"It is likely the road will be closed for several hours while the investigation continues.”

Members of the deceased man’s family are being supported by specialist officers, according to police.

The spokesperson added: “A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community. The investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone with information which could help detectives with their investigation is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Kingscross.”

