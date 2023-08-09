Man arrested on suspicion of rape as police cordon off shopping centre in Worthing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape at a Worthing shopping centre, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Sussex Police officers created a cordon outside the centre following the incident which took place on Chapel Road late last night (August 8)

The incident at the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing, outside Wilko and an estate agents took place at about 9pm.

Several police cars were spotted at the scene alongside a number of officers manning the cordon and police have now appealed for witnesses to the incident.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “Officers attended the scene and a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the rape of a man.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while we respond to this incident and to provide reassurance.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 1402 of 08/08.”

