Man arrested on suspicion of Wealden burglaries

A 28-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with several offences of burglary and thefts from motor vehicles in and around Crowborough and Uckfield.

It was the third arrest in a week relating to burglary and car crime in Wealden.

Inspector Jon Gross, of Wealden police, said: “In addition to our dedicated local team, resources from across East Sussex are being regularly deployed to undertake prevention and enforcement activity in Wealden.

“This latest arrest was the result of some excellent proactive policing and we will continue to keep pressure on anyone committing these sorts of offences.

“Wealden remains a very safe place to live and work but the old adage of ‘lock it or lose it’ remains sound advice.”

The man arrested has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.