A man has been charged over a series of drug, weapons and burglary offences after a 62-year-old was found to be the victim of slavery near Petworth earlier this month.

Police have been carrying out an investigation at an address in Kirdford where they found an alleged victim of modern slavery.

A 29-year-old has now been charged with a range of offences including slavery, drugs and weapons offences as well as a string of burglaries.

Acting on intelligence, officers executed a search warrant at the property in Scratching Lane on June 9 and discovered a 62-year-old man who reported being a victim of modern slavery. He was immediately taken to a safe place and protective measures remain ongoing.

Sussex Police has said that Ryan Cahill, 29, of Dollis Valley Drive, Barnet, was arrested in Hertfordshire on 22 June and charged with the following offences:

Holding a person in slavery or servitude

Being concerned in the production of cannabis; possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely ammonia;

Burglary at Co-Op in Market Square, Petworth, on January 30 2023

Burglary at Sainsbury’s in Stane Street, Codmore Hill, on January 31 2023;

Burglary at Co-Op in Market Square, Petworth, on March 6 2023;

Theft of a cash machine in Fitzalan Road, Horsham, on March 15 2023.