NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Man charged over slavery and burglary offences in Chichester district

A man has been charged over a series of drug, weapons and burglary offences after a 62-year-old was found to be the victim of slavery near Petworth earlier this month.
By Joe Stack
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST
Sussex Police stock imageSussex Police stock image
Sussex Police stock image

Police have been carrying out an investigation at an address in Kirdford where they found an alleged victim of modern slavery.

A 29-year-old has now been charged with a range of offences including slavery, drugs and weapons offences as well as a string of burglaries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Acting on intelligence, officers executed a search warrant at the property in Scratching Lane on June 9 and discovered a 62-year-old man who reported being a victim of modern slavery. He was immediately taken to a safe place and protective measures remain ongoing.

Most Popular

Sussex Police has said that Ryan Cahill, 29, of Dollis Valley Drive, Barnet, was arrested in Hertfordshire on 22 June and charged with the following offences:

  • Holding a person in slavery or servitude
  • Being concerned in the production of cannabis; possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely ammonia;
  • Burglary at Co-Op in Market Square, Petworth, on January 30 2023
  • Burglary at Sainsbury’s in Stane Street, Codmore Hill, on January 31 2023;
  • Burglary at Co-Op in Market Square, Petworth, on March 6 2023;
  • Theft of a cash machine in Fitzalan Road, Horsham, on March 15 2023.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday June 24, where the case was adjourned until Lewes Crown Court on July 21. He remains further remanded in custody in the meantime, police have said.