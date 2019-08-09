Man dies after collision on A27 near Drusillas

A man has died after a collision on the A27 Lewes Road near Drusillas this morning (August 9).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident involving a car and motorcycle between Polegate and Alfriston shortly before 7am.

Serious collision on the A27 near Drusillas Park

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man from Chelmsford in Essex who was riding a white Honda CBR600, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed, police said.

The collision happened just east of Wilmington crossroads and led to the A27 being closed in both directions for several hours. The road re-opened just before noon.

The car driver involved, a 53- year-old man from Newhaven in a blue Audi A4, was said to have been uninjured.

Sergeant Stacey Ellott, of the Surrey and Sussex roads policing unit, said, "The closure inevitably caused significant disruption to traffic and we would like to thank drivers who had to take alternative routes for their patience and understanding.

Emergency services on scene

"The circumstances are being fully investigated and so we would appreciate hearing from anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dash-cam footage, or who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly before the collision occurred to get in touch."

Anyone able to help is asked to contact Sussex police online, by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Account.

See our initial story: Motorcyclist seriously injured on the A27 near Drusillas