Man dies after stabbing in Haywards Heath

A man has died after being stabbed in Haywards Heath on Friday night (December 21).

Emergency services were called to Barn Cottage Lane where it was reported a 29-year-old man had been stabbed at about 8.20pm.

A man has died after a stabbing in Barn Cottage Lane, Haywards Heath. Photo by Eddie Mitchell



Police say he sadly died en route to hospital.



Detective Inspector Rob Walker said: “We believe the man was with some people who pulled up in a car and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to please contact us.



“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or who has any information to assist our enquiry to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Trevally.”

Video by Eddie Mitchell.