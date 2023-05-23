Edit Account-Sign Out
Man dies after tractor collides with electricity cable in Fishbourne

A man has sadly died following a tragic incident involving an electricity cable.
By Joe Stack
Published 19th May 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:38 BST

Emergency services were called to Salthill Road Fishbourne before midday yesterday (Thursday, May 18) following reports of an incident involving an electricity cable and a farmer’s tractor.

An air ambulance was pictured on site and crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to tackle a fire at the scene.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said in a statement last week said the tractor driver had died following after his vehicle collided with an electricity cable and caught fire in a field near Chichester.

An air ambulance at the sceneAn air ambulance at the scene
“Emergency services were called to the scene off Salthill Road at 11.30am on Thursday (May 18). An air ambulance landed close by, but sadly the man, in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

“The Health and Safety Executive will lead the enquiry into the man's death.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesperson: “SECAmb was call at approximately 11.25am (18 May) to reports of an incident involving a tractor on land near Salthill Road, near Funtington.

"Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service. Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.”

This article was updated on May 23, 2023

