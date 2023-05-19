Man dies after tractor collides with electricity pylon in Fishbourne

Emergency services were called to Salthill Road Fishbourne before midday yesterday (Thursday, May 18) following reports of an incident involving an electricity pylon and a farmer’s tractor.

An air ambulance was pictured on site and crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to tackle a fire at the scene.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said in a statement this afternoon: “A tractor driver has died after his vehicle collided with an electricity pylon and caught fire in a field near Chichester.

An air ambulance at the scene

“Emergency services were called to the scene off Salthill Road at 11.30am on Thursday (May 18). An air ambulance landed close by, but sadly the man, in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

“The Health and Safety Executive will lead the enquiry into the man's death.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesperson: “SECAmb was call at approximately 11.25am (18 May) to reports of an incident involving a tractor on land near Salthill Road, near Funtington.

