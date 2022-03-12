Man dies following Portslade collision

The incident occurred on the A270 Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, around 8.17pm yesterday (Friday March 11).
The pedestrian – a 44-year-old local man – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene; the driver was uninjured, police have said.
A section of the road was closed in both directions for several hours following the collision, and we thank the public for their patience and understanding.
If you saw what happened, or captured it on dash cam or CCTV, please email [email protected] quoting Operation Auburn.