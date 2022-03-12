Man dies following Portslade collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian tragically died in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa.

By Joe Stack
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 12:20 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th March 2022, 12:24 pm

The incident occurred on the A270 Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, around 8.17pm yesterday (Friday March 11).

The pedestrian – a 44-year-old local man – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene; the driver was uninjured, police have said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A section of the road was closed in both directions for several hours following the collision, and we thank the public for their patience and understanding.

Emergency services at the scene last night

If you saw what happened, or captured it on dash cam or CCTV, please email [email protected] quoting Operation Auburn.

PortsladeCCTV