Man dies in Eastbourne following 'medical incident'

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:44 BST
Police stock image. Photo: National WorldPolice stock image. Photo: National World
Police stock image. Photo: National World
A man died last night (Tuesday, July 23) following a ‘medical incident’ in Eastbourne, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a report of a medical incident on Beachy Head Road at about 7.50pm, police reported.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics who commenced CPR, a man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "His next of kin have been informed.

“There are no suspicious circumstances .”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceEmergency servicesCPR

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.