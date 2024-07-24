Police stock image. Photo: National World

A man died last night (Tuesday, July 23) following a ‘medical incident’ in Eastbourne, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a report of a medical incident on Beachy Head Road at about 7.50pm, police reported.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics who commenced CPR, a man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "His next of kin have been informed.