Man exposed himself to girl in Selsey park

The incident happened shortly after 6pm on Sunday (July 3) when the victim, a 17-year-old girl, walked along Manor Road in the town.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, appeared from some bushes and exposed himself, police have said.

He is described as about 5’8”, balding, wearing a white top, blue jacket and blue jeans and may have been walking a dog, according to police.

Manor Road, Selsey. Picture via Google Streetview

There is an increased police presence in the area following the incident and Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward as officers investigate.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a man indecently exposing himself to a 17-year-old girl at a park near Manor Road, Selsey, between 6pm and 6.10pm on Sunday (3 July). The victim was walking through the park to a bus stop when a man appeared from the bushes and exposed himself. She then walked off away from him.