Man extracted from car following A27 collision near Wilmington
A man had to be extracted from his car by firefighters following a collision on the A27 by Wilmington yesterday (Monday, August 2).
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:24 pm
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said they were called to a report of a road traffic collision.
The spokesperson said, “Officers were called shortly before 7pm and arrived at the scene where the two vehicles involved, namely a black Mercedes and a black Audi, were blocking the westbound carriageway.
“They were assisted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to extract a man from the Audi.
“He was checked by paramedics for minor injuries to his back and neck and did not require further treatment.
“A woman driving the Mercedes did not require medical treatment.”
According to police, emergency services left the scene at 8.20pm.