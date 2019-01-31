Man facing trial in connection with Glynde car theft

A driver will face trial after being charged in connection with the theft of a car in Glynde which was stopped by police officers earlier in January.

Islam Zamir, 28, unemployed, of Gladstone Road, Birmingham, has been charged with two counts of burglary, burglary with intent to steal, driving without insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking.

Officers stopped a car believed to have been stolen on Tuesday, January 15, near Uckfield.

The vehicle was reported stolen at 11.15am from Glynde and was seen around 11.30am on the A22 but failed to stop for police.

Officers managed to quickly stop the vehicle at the roundabout junction with the A26, causing damage to the car and the police car.

Two men were arrested. A 20-year-old man from Surrey arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, failing to stop and theft of a car has been bailed until February 12 while the investigation continues.

Zamir will stand trial at Lewes Crown Court on February 14.