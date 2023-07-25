NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Man found dead in Chichester this morning

A man has been sadly found dead in Chichester this morning (Tuesday, July 25).
By Joe Stack
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST
Emergency incident stock image.Emergency incident stock image.
Emergency incident stock image.

Police were called to an area off Kingsham Road at about 6.45am today where the body of a man was found. There was a large police presence in the area throughout the morning and the area was cordoned off while officers retrieved the body.

Police have said there are currently 'no suspicious circumstances’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement today, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The body of a man was found near Kingsham Road, Chichester at 6.45am on Tuesday (25 July). The area was cordoned off while the body was removed. There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner's officer.”

Related topics:PoliceSussex Police