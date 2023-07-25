Police were called to an area off Kingsham Road at about 6.45am today where the body of a man was found. There was a large police presence in the area throughout the morning and the area was cordoned off while officers retrieved the body.
Police have said there are currently 'no suspicious circumstances’.
In a statement today, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The body of a man was found near Kingsham Road, Chichester at 6.45am on Tuesday (25 July). The area was cordoned off while the body was removed. There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner's officer.”