A man has been pronounced dead in Eastbourne following concerns for his welfare, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Seaside Road in the town on Friday, June 7, to concerns for the welfare of the man.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene, a spokesperson for the Police confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police “Emergency services were called to Seaside Road, Eastbourne, at 8pm on Friday (7 June) to concerns for the welfare of a man.

“A man was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.