Adur and Worthing Police said officers were called at 11.25am today (February 8) due to ‘concerns for the welfare of a man’. Police say the man was found deceased inside an address and his next of kin have been informed.

A cordon was put in place as a safety precaution while initial investigations took place but has now been lifted. According to police, the death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s office.