Police say they are no longer appealing for further information after a man was found dead in a village High Street on January 6.

Police were alerted when the man, in his 80s, was seen collapsed in Dormansland High Street and pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We can now confirm that his death was due to natural causes and, as such, we are no longer appealing for further information or asking for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are no longer appealing for information after a man was found dead in Dormansland

Advertisement Hide Ad