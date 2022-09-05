Man found dead on Bognor Regis beach is named
The body of a man who was sadly found dead on a Bognor Regis beach has been identified as David Stokes.
On Thursday August 18, emergency services were called to reports of a dead body in Elmer.
The body has since been identified as David Stokes, 63, who went missing from his home in Elmer on July 16.
In a statement today (Monday, September 9) a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We're sorry to report that the body of a man found in Elmer, Bognor Regis, on Thursday 18 August has sadly been confirmed as 63-year-old David Stokes, who had been reported missing in July.
“Mr Stokes’ family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. A coronial inquest will be scheduled in due course.”
Mr Stokes’ family were informed when the body was found at the beach but no formal identification had taken place.