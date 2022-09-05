Man found dead on Bognor Regis beach is named

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday August 18, emergency services were called to reports of a dead body in Elmer.

The body has since been identified as David Stokes, 63, who went missing from his home in Elmer on July 16.

In a statement today (Monday, September 9) a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We're sorry to report that the body of a man found in Elmer, Bognor Regis, on Thursday 18 August has sadly been confirmed as 63-year-old David Stokes, who had been reported missing in July.

The Coastguard and police on Elmer Beach. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

“Mr Stokes’ family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. A coronial inquest will be scheduled in due course.”