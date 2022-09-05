Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man found dead on Bognor Regis beach is named

The body of a man who was sadly found dead on a Bognor Regis beach has been identified as David Stokes.

By Joe Stack
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:15 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:15 pm

On Thursday August 18, emergency services were called to reports of a dead body in Elmer.

The body has since been identified as David Stokes, 63, who went missing from his home in Elmer on July 16.

In a statement today (Monday, September 9) a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We're sorry to report that the body of a man found in Elmer, Bognor Regis, on Thursday 18 August has sadly been confirmed as 63-year-old David Stokes, who had been reported missing in July.

Most Popular

The Coastguard and police on Elmer Beach. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

“Mr Stokes’ family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. A coronial inquest will be scheduled in due course.”

Mr Stokes’ family were informed when the body was found at the beach but no formal identification had taken place.

Sussex Police