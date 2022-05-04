Emergency services were called to the incident, which happened at East Worthing station yesterday afternoon (May 3).

British Transport Police were called at 4.56pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said parademics were also called to the scene.

File pic. Southern train SUS-190731-112041001

They added: “Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”