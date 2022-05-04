Emergency services were called to the incident, which happened at East Worthing station yesterday afternoon (May 3).
British Transport Police were called at 4.56pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said parademics were also called to the scene.
They added: “Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
The incident caused major delays between Worthing and Hove, but Southern tweeted that all lines were clear at around 6.40pm, just under two hours later, however delays were expected until 10pm that evening.