A man has died at a field in Crawley, Sussex Police have said.

Police said they were called following ‘concerns for the welfare of a man’ at Ifield Green Playing Field in Crawley shortly before 7.30am on Tuesday, July 23.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, the man – in his 20s and from the local area – was sadly pronounced deceased. There are no suspicious circumstances and his next of kin have been informed. This will now be a matter for the coroner.”