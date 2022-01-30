Man in 'critical condition' following collision near Hailsham

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision involving a car and a bicycle in Hailsham.

By Joe Stack
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 2:34 pm
Updated Sunday, 30th January 2022, 2:37 pm

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the Boship roundabout near the junction with the A271at Horsebridge shortly after 10am today, (Sunday January 30).

The collision involved a white BMW and a bicycle.

A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police at the scene. Picture by Dan Jessup

Anyone who saw what happened or who has relevant dashcam footage from the area is asked to report it by emailing: [email protected] or call 101 and quote Operation Rind.

