Man in 'critical condition' following collision near Hailsham
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision involving a car and a bicycle in Hailsham.
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 2:34 pm
Updated
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 2:37 pm
Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the Boship roundabout near the junction with the A271at Horsebridge shortly after 10am today, (Sunday January 30).
The collision involved a white BMW and a bicycle.
A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Anyone who saw what happened or who has relevant dashcam footage from the area is asked to report it by emailing: [email protected] or call 101 and quote Operation Rind.