A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Parkgate Road just after 5.40pm following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a White Ford Focus near the junction with Broad Lane. South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene and the victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. His next of kin are aware.”
Police said the driver of the car was unhurt and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
The police spokesperson added: “Parkgate Road was closed for most of the evening while officers have examined the scene and reopened at 11pm.”
People with information or dashcam footage are asked to contact police, quoting PR/45230036284. People can get in touch via webchat at www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report or call 101.