Man knocked down as he confronts suspicious van

A homeowner was knocked down when he confronted a suspicious van on his drive in Cross-in-Hand.

At around midday on Friday (June 1) he arrived home to find a 2008 white Ford Transit van with three ladders on the roof. There were two men with the van who drove off when approached and knocked over the man as they left, driving towards Heathfield.

Thankfully he was not seriously hurt but left with cuts and bruises.

A John Deere ride-on lawnmower was taken. A number of items had been moved out of the garage, including other power tools, but were not taken.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone who may have any information which could help.

Detective Constable Costin Bonell said: “This was a serious incident. Quite apart from breaking into the property, the suspects drove off knocking the homeowner over as they did. Luckily he wasn’t more seriously hurt.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact us.”

Any information please contact police online, or call 101 quoting reference 0497 of the 01/06. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.