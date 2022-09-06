Man left with ‘serious injuries’ from fight in Bognor Regis gardens

Police received reports of four men fighting around 8.30pm last night (Monday, September 5) in gardens near to Glamis Street.

Officers and colleagues from the ambulance service provided first aid treatment to a man who was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’, a police spokesperson said.

The public can expect to see a heighted police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries.

The incident took place on Glamis Street

The spokesperson said: “This is believed to be an isolated incident that does not pose a risk of harm to the wider community.”

Anyone with information which could help officers with their enquiries is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1277 of 05/09.