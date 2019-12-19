Man missing from Seaford with his pet Labrador

Police are concerned for a 32-year-old man missing from Seaford.

Tristan Stone was last seen around midday on Friday (13 December) in Seaford, police said.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins, of slim build, with very short brown hair and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey ski jacket and black trainers, police said.

Tristan has links to Brighton and went missing with his guitar bag and his pet black Labrador, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who sees Tristan should report online or call 101 quoting 781 of 17/12.

