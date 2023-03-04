Man reported missing from Peacehaven

Shane Brett was last seen on Wednesday, March 1, and officers are appealing for anyone who sees him to get in touch.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Shane is white, 5’7”, of slight build, with brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a black hooded top, light grey tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and black puffa-style coat with silver tape down the right arm.”
Anyone who sees Shane or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial 1082 of 02/03. In an emergency, or if the person is in danger, call 999.