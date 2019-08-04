Man's death in Hove is unexplained

The death of a man in hove this morning is unexplained, police have said.

Part of Cambridgeshire Road has been closed off this morning following thew incident, which took place in the early hours of this morning.

Police in Cambridge Road

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police are investigating the death of a man in Hove. Emergency services were called to a property in Cambridge Road at 3.45am on Sunday August 4.

"A man was treated by ambulance staff by he sadly did at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained."