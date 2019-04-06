Man suffers serious injuries in Crowborough assault

Police have arrested two men after a man suffered serious injuries in a Crowborough assault.

Officers say two men were sat in a parked car in High Street around 1.20am on Saturday (April 6) when they were approached by another group of men.

The victim stepped out of the car and was seriously assaulted by the group, according to Sussex Police.

He was taken to Pembury Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

One suspect is white, of slim build, in his early 20s and with short blonde hair.

Two of the suspects has short black hair, with one having a black eye.

Chief Inspector Anita Turner said, “The victim has been left, understandably, extremely shaken by what has happened and we are appealing to members of the public to aid our investigation.

“Due to the quick phone call from a member of the public to us, we were able to swiftly deploy officers to the scene who arrived a short time later.

“An area search was conducted by officers and two people were arrested in connection with the matter.

“However we believe there are suspects still outstanding and we would still like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or noticed a group of men acting suspiciously in this area at this time. Did you?

“If so we would like to hear from you as soon as possible.”

Two 23-year-old men from Crowborough were both arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The pair remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the assault can report information online or by calling 101 quoting 94 of 06/04.