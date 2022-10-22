Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being struck with a bottle in Worthing town centre

Officers said at around 1.55pm on Saturday, October 22, they responded to a report of a man being struck with a bottle in Montague Street and attended the incident with South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening or life changing. This is believed to be an isolated incident, although the public can expect to see visible police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

"A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and remains in police custody.”

Montague Street, Worthing. Picture from E Mitchell

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial number 582 of 22/10.

Police said they would would like to thank members of the public who were in the area at the time of the incident and assisted officers with their investigation.

