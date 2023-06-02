Edit Account-Sign Out
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following Chichester collision

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Chichester last night.
By Joe Stack
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:45 BST

The motorcycle rider, said to be in his 20s, was left with serious injuries following a collision with a car near the Fishbourne Roundabout at about 9.30pm last night (Thursday, June 1).

Ambulance crews and police were called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police: “Emergency services were called to the A27 near the Fishbourne Roundabout at around 9.30pm on Thursday (1 June) to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

Fishbourne RoundaboutFishbourne Roundabout
“The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

South East Coast Ambulance service has also been approached for comment.

