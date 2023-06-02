The motorcycle rider, said to be in his 20s, was left with serious injuries following a collision with a car near the Fishbourne Roundabout at about 9.30pm last night (Thursday, June 1).
Ambulance crews and police were called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police: “Emergency services were called to the A27 near the Fishbourne Roundabout at around 9.30pm on Thursday (1 June) to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car.
“The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
South East Coast Ambulance service has also been approached for comment.